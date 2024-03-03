Open Menu

Five Of A Family Injured In House Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Five of a family injured in house fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Five persons of a family were injured in a fire at a house at Venus Society, Ferozpur Road, here on Sunday.

Police said that five persons were present in the house when a fire broke out.

On information, six Rescue 1122 vehicles rushed to the spot and started an operation. The firefighters rescued the injured and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital while one of them, Saleem Umer (30), was given him first aid on the spot.

The injured have been identified as Shahzaib Umer (22), Sidra Umer (24), Abdullah Umer (15) and Nawaz Umer (45).

