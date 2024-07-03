Five of a family killed, 13 injured in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Five members of a family, including two women, were killed while 13 others injured when

two vehicles collided with each other near here on Wednesday.

The police said a van was heading towards Haiderabad Thall when its tyre brust which

collided with a vehicle (mini-truck) in Mankera area, Jhang Bhaker road.

Resultantly, Zainab Bibi, Faqeer Hussain Shah, Rana Qadeer, Muhammad Rafique and

Njma Bibi died on the spot while Rana Adnan, Rana Imran ,Imran Shafique

and others sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot, and shifted the bodies and injured

to the DHQ Bhaker.