Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

RHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Five persons of a family were killed when a car plunged into Abbasia Canal, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim family, belonging to Gulshan Iqbal area of Khanpur, was going to Rahim Yar Khan by a car which fell into the canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.

As a result, five members of the family including a man, two women and two children died.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot. Rescuers started operation and fished out the dead bodies from canal.