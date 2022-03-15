UrduPoint.com

Five Of A Family Killed As Car Plunges Into Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Five of a family killed as car plunges into canal

RHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Five persons of a family were killed when a car plunged into Abbasia Canal, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim family, belonging to Gulshan Iqbal area of Khanpur, was going to Rahim Yar Khan by a car which fell into the canal near Kot Samaba 86-pul.

On receiving information, teams of Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot. Rescuers started operation and fished out the dead bodies of Nasreen Bibi (50), Rabia Bibi (30), Faizan (20), Mubashir (7) and Atif (9).

A member of the family, Sohail, told that seven persons were riding the car and two persons - Irfan (15) and Arslan (18) - were still missing. On which, rescuers have again started search of Irfan and Arslan.

