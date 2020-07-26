Five of a family killed in road accident

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as six persons were killed, while another suffered serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Okara.

Police said on Sunday that a motorcyclist Irfan (18) s/o Siddique,r/o chak18-1AL village along with two women and two minors,was traveling to Okara on national highway when a speeding truck hit the two-wheelers and ran over them near chak 10-1AL.Consequently, Zarina w/o Siddique (60),Nazia (30) w/o Tanveer, Irfan, Esha tanveer (5) and Abeeha Tanveer (3) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

On getting information,Police along with Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Rural health center Renala Khurd.

In another accident,two young motorcyclists-- Qurban Bhatti and Akram were traveling on highway when a speeding truck hit them and managed to escape.Qurban sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas Akram suffered injuries.

Police started investigation.