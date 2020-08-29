UrduPoint.com
Five Of A Family Killed In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 12:41 PM

Five persons of a family were killed when roof of a house caved in due to rain in Kot Radha Kishan, on late Friday night

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Five persons of a family were killed when roof of a house caved in due to rain in Kot Radha Kishan, on late Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122, a family belonging to Narowal had come to see their relative Naveed Ahmad at Yusuf City, Kot Radha Kishan. The guests were asleep in a room when its dilapidated roof collapsed due to rain.

As a result, the guests including Dilshad (45), his wife Shagufta (35), daughters Maryam (7) and Amina (4), and son Ali Haider (1.5 year) died on the spot while Fatima Dilshad (2.5 years) remained unscathed.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the dead bodies from debris.

The bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan by the rescuers.

