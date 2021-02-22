UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Of A Family Killed Over 3-marla House Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:01 PM

Five of a family killed over 3-marla house dispute

At least five people of the same family were killed when their relative resorted to indiscriminate firing on them over a dispute of ownership of a 3-marla house in Landi Akhwan Ahmed here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least five people of the same family were killed when their relative resorted to indiscriminate firing on them over a dispute of ownership of a 3-marla house in Landi Akhwan Ahmed here on Monday.

The police have reached on the incident site said three women were among those killed by a relative over ownership issue of a small house.

The dead included Karam Shah, Zubair Shah, Yasmeen, the wife of Karam Shah, Kusoom, the daughter of Karam Shah and Sitara.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities.

The police have registered an FIR of the incident and started search for the callous murderer.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Wife Same SITE Women FIR Family

Recent Stories

Making efforts to hold general elections through e ..

14 minutes ago

The inauguration ceremony of the program "Zindagi ..

14 minutes ago

Germany reports 4,369 new coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

OFID extends US$50 million for poverty reduction i ..

21 minutes ago

ADNOC&#039;s Thamama Centre generates $1.1 billion ..

21 minutes ago

Afridi for comprehensive strategy to cope informat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.