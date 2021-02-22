Five of a family killed over 3-marla house dispute

At least five people of the same family were killed when their relative resorted to indiscriminate firing on them over a dispute of ownership of a 3-marla house in Landi Akhwan Ahmed here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :At least five people of the same family were killed when their relative resorted to indiscriminate firing on them over a dispute of ownership of a 3-marla house in Landi Akhwan Ahmed here on Monday.

The police have reached on the incident site said three women were among those killed by a relative over ownership issue of a small house.

The dead included Karam Shah, Zubair Shah, Yasmeen, the wife of Karam Shah, Kusoom, the daughter of Karam Shah and Sitara.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities.

The police have registered an FIR of the incident and started search for the callous murderer.