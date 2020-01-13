Five of a family suffocated to death in Quetta

All five members of a family suffocated to death caused by gas accumulation into the room in Suriyab Road Quetta on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :All five members of a family suffocated to death caused by gas accumulation into the room in Suriyab Road Quetta on Monday.

According to details, rescue sources said that husband, wife and their three children died after their exposure to gas.

Due to extreme cold temperature, the family left the gas heater on which caused suffocation in the room, according to rescue sources.

Rescue personnel shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for postmortem, private news channels reported.