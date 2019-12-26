UrduPoint.com
Five Of A Family Sustain Burn Injuries In Muzaffargarh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:40 PM

Five persons of a family including four children sustained serious burn injuries as fire erupted at a home at Lunddi Pitafi area tehsil Jatoi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Five persons of a family including four children sustained serious burn injuries as fire erupted at a home at Lunddi Pitafi area tehsil Jatoi.

According to details, the fire erupted as a peter engine got fire while it was working for generating electricity for domestic use at home at Lunddi Pitafi area tehsil Jatoi.

The fire spread speedily as it approached nearby lying fuel canes.

The fire engulfed the whole house in which five persons of a family including four kids sustained serious burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi. According to doctors, 60 to 70 per cent bodies of kids have burnt and their condition said to be critical.

Jatoi police have registered the case and started interrogation into the incident.

