Five of extended family killed in roof collapse

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) ::A woman and four children were killed while another sustained serious injuries when roof of a house collapsed in a nearby village here on Monday morning.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Chak 60/4-L where roof of an under-construction house caved in due to overburden of construction material.

As a result, Parveen (25) w/o Imran, her new born baby, Eman Fatima (3 years) and Siddiqa (2 years) daughters of Bilal and Adeel (4 years) s/o Salam buried underthe debris and died on the spot while a four-year-old Shakeel sustained multiple injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital.