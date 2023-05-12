Five of family die due to jeep plunged in deep gorge

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :At least five people including a woman of the same family were killed and four others seriously injured when the jeep they were traveling in plunged into a deep gorge in Shangla on Friday.

Police said the ill-fated family was returning from a wedding when their Jimny jeep met an accident in Rageshvam Bailan Tangay area and fell into the gorge.

The Rescue workers pulled the bodies and injured from the wreckage of the vehicle after hectic efforts.

The four seriously injured people including a woman and two children were rushed to Pooran Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for treatment.