Five of family die in Shangla jeep plunge

PESHAWARr, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :At least five members of the same family, including a woman, were killed and four others seriously injured when a jeep plunged into a deep gorge in Shangla on Friday.

According to police, the ill-fated family was returning from a wedding when their jeep met an accident in Rageshvam Bailan Tangay area.

The Rescue workers pulled the bodies and the injured from the gorge and shifted them to the Pooran Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The injured also included a woman and two children.