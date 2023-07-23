Open Menu

Five Of Family Hospitalized After Consuming Poisonous Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Five members of a family Sunday were hospitalized after consuming poisonous milk in a house behind a Kidney hospital.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a family consumed milk in which a lizard fell down and their condition deteriorated.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Nishtar Hospital.

The victims included Tayib s/o Abdul Razzaq, Sania Bibi d/o Ashfaq, Komal w/o Ashfaq, Natasha d/o Ashfaq and Abdul Rahman s/o Ashfaq.

