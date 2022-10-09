UrduPoint.com

Five Of Family Injured In Rood Collapse

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KASUR, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Five members of a family were injured when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Faqiraywala village on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the victims were identified as Mumtaz Bibi (45), her sons- Warda Akram (7), Hussnain (10), daughters- Ayesha Akram (20) and Rabia (17).

Rescuers reached the spot and pulled out the victims from debris and shifted them to DHQ hospital Kasur for medical treatment.

