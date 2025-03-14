Five Of Family Killed In DIKhan Over Dispute On Sewerage Line
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A violent family dispute on sewerage line in the jurisdiction of the Dera Town Police Station turned tragic as five persons of same family including husband and wife and their daughter were killed and two children received serious injuries during a bloody clash between two brothers in Dera Ismail Khan.
The victims were identified as 55-year-old Hafiz Saadullah, his 37-year-old wife Gulshan Bibi, their 12-year-old daughter Ayesha Bibi, 14-year old Osama and 25-year-old Abu Bakar, a close relatives.
.
The deadly dispute also left two persons injured including Saadullah's sons, Owais, and Umar Farooq .
After receiving report, the police rushed to the crime scene, shifted the dead bodies and the injured persons to Mufti Mehmood Hospital..
Initial investigations indicate that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute over the sewerage line between two brothers.
Police have registered the case and started an operation to arrest the accused.
APP/ans
