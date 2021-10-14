UrduPoint.com

Five Of Same Family Die As Car Fell Into Ditch In AJK

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:20 PM

Five of same family die as car fell into ditch in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as five members of a family including a groom were killed and two others got injured when a car fell off the road at Khawaja Bandi village in Haveely district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A police official from the area told APP, 7 people were brought in district headquarter Hospital at Kahota by locals where 5 had been declared dead while 2 injured were under treatment.

According to the information, a wedding ceremony was being held at the house of Khawaja Bashir where groom and his family members were going to nearby graveyard to offer fateha when their car fell off the road into a deep ditch leaving groom, his father, grandfather and two uncles dead while two other relatives got injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Marriage Road Car Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From

Recent Stories

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in Nove ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

15 minutes ago
 Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse German ..

Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse Germany

15 minutes ago
 Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations ..

Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations, links trade with India to K- ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases ..

Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Ce ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan ..

Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan card distribution program': Ja ..

16 minutes ago
 Moscow, Ankara Not Negotiating Recognition of Crim ..

Moscow, Ankara Not Negotiating Recognition of Crimea, Northern Cyprus - Russian ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.