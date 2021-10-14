Five of same family die as car fell into ditch in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as five members of a family including a groom were killed and two others got injured when a car fell off the road at Khawaja Bandi village in Haveely district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A police official from the area told APP, 7 people were brought in district headquarter Hospital at Kahota by locals where 5 had been declared dead while 2 injured were under treatment.

According to the information, a wedding ceremony was being held at the house of Khawaja Bashir where groom and his family members were going to nearby graveyard to offer fateha when their car fell off the road into a deep ditch leaving groom, his father, grandfather and two uncles dead while two other relatives got injured.