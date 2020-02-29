UrduPoint.com
Five Officers Booked Over Corruption In Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

Five officers booked over corruption in Rajanpur

Five officers of building department booked over charges of corruption during construction of cardiology ward in District Hospital Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Five officers of building department booked over charges of corruption during construction of cardiology ward in District Hospital Rajanpur.

Circle Officer Anti Corruption Establishment Rajanpur Malik Ghulam Asghar informed here on Saturday that contractor Muhammad Yousaf got contract of construction of cardiology ward with funds of Rs 17.5 millions.

The Executive Engineers Abdul Majeed, Fida Hussain Bhutta, Sub Engineers Fayyaz Sulemani, Gohar Ayob and SDO Shahid Saleem allegedly allow contractor to use sub-standard material in the project.

During the inquiry against these officials, the anti corruption department proved their solid involvement in corruption jointly with the contractor.

After the inquiry report, FIR has been lodged against these officials on orders of Director Anti Corruption DG Khan Muhammad Hamza Salik.

