Five Officers Of Grade-18, 19 Posted, Transferred

January 19, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday transferred and posted five officers of grade-18 and 19 in the larger public interest.

According to the notification, Muhammad Kabir Afridi (PMS BS-19) who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Additional Secretary, Home and Tribal Affairs Department against the vacant post.

Muhammad Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Additional Secretary Labor Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.

Hassan Abid (PAS BS-18) posted as Additional Secretary Finance Department has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Ms Neelam Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18) working as Additional Secretary Finance Department has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Muhammad Shoaib (PMS BS-18) who was awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted Additional Secretary sports Department in his own pay and scale against the vacant post.

