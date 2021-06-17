Five officials of food deptt indicted in Rs197.84m case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court Sukkur on indicted five food officials in a Rs197.84 million corruption reference who were allegedly involved in financial embezzlement in the procurement of wheat.

The NAB prosecutor on Thursday pleaded the Accountability Court Sukkur for indicting the former deputy director food Shikarpur Rafiq Ahmed Rajper, district food controller Shikarpur Ashraf Keerio and three others for embezzling Rs197.84 million in procurement of wheat. The court indicted them, while the criminals denied their guilt.