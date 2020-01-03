Five officials of traffic police rewarded

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Muhammad Bib Ashraf Friday awarded cash prize and commendatory certificates to five police officials, including a traffic warden on their excellent performance.

They included, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raja Saeed, Inspector Nasir Jadoon, Inspector Junaid, Inspector Ali Rafique and Warden Afsar Ikhlaq.

The CTO said that hardworking and dutiful officials earned a good name for the department.