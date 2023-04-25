Five one wheelers arrested

Rawal Division Police in their operation against one-wheelers managed to net five and impounded three motorcycles, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawal Division Police in their operation against one-wheelers managed to net five and impounded three motorcycles, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Waris Khan police arrested five namely Numan, Ahmed Javed, Danish, Qasim and Ahmed Ali for indulging in racing and one-wheeling.

Police also impounded three motorcycles from their possession, he added.

He informed that Rawal Division police on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Police also impounded altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from the youngsters moving around the city roads, he added.