Five outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five alleged criminals and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

The police teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five alleged criminals and recovered 1.

130 kg hashish, three pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.

The outlaws were identified as Ali Raza, Umar Farooq, Zafar Iqbal, Talha and Aftab.

Cases have been registered against the accused.