Five outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession here on Monday.

Police said that during continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas and arrested five outlaws and recovered 540 gram hashish, 20 liters of liquor, three pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Ali,Shakeel,Safdar,Ashraf and Usman.

Cases were registered against the accused.