Five outlaws arrested, 70 litres liquor seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

Police said here that during the ongoing drive against drug sellers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested five accused.

The teams recovered 70 litres of liquor, 2 guns 12 bore and a pistol 9 mm from them.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.