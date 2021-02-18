Five Outlaws Arrested, 70 Litres Liquor Seized
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:54 PM
Police on Thursday arrested five outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five outlaws and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.
Police said here that during the ongoing drive against drug sellers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested five accused.
The teams recovered 70 litres of liquor, 2 guns 12 bore and a pistol 9 mm from them.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.