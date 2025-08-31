Five outlaws arrested, drugs, liquor and weapons seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have conducted operations in different areas and detained five outlaws for possessing drugs, liquor and illegal weapons.

According to police spokesman, Jatli Police arrested drug supplier and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police arrested another supplier with 10 liters of liquor from his custody. While, Cantt Police detained supplier with 5 liters of liquor.

Following operation, Naseerabad Police arrested two illegal arm holders and recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused. Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that those involved in drugs and illegal weapons will not be spared.