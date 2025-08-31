Five Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Liquor And Weapons Seized
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have conducted operations in different areas and detained five outlaws for possessing drugs, liquor and illegal weapons.
According to police spokesman, Jatli Police arrested drug supplier and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession.
Similarly, Civil Lines Police arrested another supplier with 10 liters of liquor from his custody. While, Cantt Police detained supplier with 5 liters of liquor.
Following operation, Naseerabad Police arrested two illegal arm holders and recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused. Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that those involved in drugs and illegal weapons will not be spared.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five outlaws arrested, drugs, liquor and weapons seized39 seconds ago
-
ITP, CTO Hamza launch zero-tolerance drive on showroom parking in Capital11 minutes ago
-
Two suspects killed by firing of accomplices11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing electricity in New Town area21 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq pledges priority resolution of police officers’ grievances21 minutes ago
-
Rohri's dilapidated Masan road gets facelift21 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra pays surprise visit to police facilitation center21 minutes ago
-
UN delegation visits flood-hit areas31 minutes ago
-
Flood: 45 schools in Lahore to remain closed31 minutes ago
-
PSCA obtains ISO 27001 certification31 minutes ago
-
37,000 liters of adulterated milk destroyed31 minutes ago
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims40 minutes ago