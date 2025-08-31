Open Menu

Five Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Liquor And Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Five outlaws arrested, drugs, liquor and weapons seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have conducted operations in different areas and detained five outlaws for possessing drugs, liquor and illegal weapons.

According to police spokesman, Jatli Police arrested drug supplier and recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police arrested another supplier with 10 liters of liquor from his custody. While, Cantt Police detained supplier with 5 liters of liquor.

Following operation, Naseerabad Police arrested two illegal arm holders and recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused. Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that those involved in drugs and illegal weapons will not be spared.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan