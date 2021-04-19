Five outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Police on Monday arrested five alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested five alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said that different police teams conducted raids and arrested five alleged criminals and recovered 2.

130-kg hashish, 10 litres of liquor, two pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.

They were identified as-Shoukat,Nusrat,Riaz Hussain,Ramzan Ali and Pervaiz Maseeh. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.