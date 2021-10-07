Five Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:17 PM
The district police Thursday arrested five alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police Thursday arrested five alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Sources said the raiding teams of different police stations arrested alleged criminals and recovered 2.
130-kg hashish, 15 litres of liquor, two pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12-bore from them.
They were identified as Shaukat, Nusrat, Riaz Hussain, Ramzan Ali and Saleem. Separate cases were registered against them.