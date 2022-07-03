Five outlaws held

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have apprehended five outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered weapons with ammunition, a police public relations officer on Sunday said.

He said a team of Kohsar police arrested accused namely Shahkar Khan and recovered one pistol of 223 bore from his possession. Aabpara police arrested an accused Said Ghani and recovered one pistol of 30 bore with ammunition.

Ramna police arrested Irfan Shad involved in illegally oil selling.

Likewise, Golra police arrested accused Ali Zulifqar and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from him. Cases were registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

He said DIG (Operations) had directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminals. "The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands" he quoted DIG as saying.