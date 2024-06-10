Open Menu

Five Outlaws Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Five outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Police arrested five outlaws and recovered contraband from their possession here on Monday.

The teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

21 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

2 days ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

2 days ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

2 days ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan