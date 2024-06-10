Five Outlaws Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Police arrested five outlaws and recovered contraband from their possession here on Monday.
The teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Tahir, Kamran, Waheed, Shakoor and Nouman and recovered 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.
Further investigation was underway.
