Five outlaws held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested five criminals from various parts

of the district and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees

from their possession.

Two of the five criminals were identified as Waheed and Javed.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 33 heinous cases including

dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.

Further investigation was underway.