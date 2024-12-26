Five Outlaws Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Police on Thursday arrested five criminals from various parts
of the district and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees
from their possession.
Two of the five criminals were identified as Waheed and Javed.
The outlaws were wanted by police in 33 heinous cases including
dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes
Pension payments for December to be disbursed Friday: GPSSA
Abu Dhabi Mobility, Abu Dhabi Maritime launch digital 'MARSDNA'
Passport counters to be established at NADRA offices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Matta square in Swat named after Shaheed constable Mushtaq Ahmed5 minutes ago
-
6,000-acre railway land outsourced: DS5 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws held5 minutes ago
-
Three alleged dacoits held15 minutes ago
-
Organization promoting transparency, expands scope to strengthening climate governance in KP15 minutes ago
-
SRSO to organize 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition from Jan 915 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road mishap15 minutes ago
-
Demand for crunchy peanuts increases as winter peaks25 minutes ago
-
New guidelines issued for prisoners to use PCOs in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
PPP workers pay homage to Benazir on her 17th death Anniversary25 minutes ago
-
Provision of pollution-free environment top priority25 minutes ago
-
Raisani vows to stand for martyrs, across ethnic line35 minutes ago