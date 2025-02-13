Five outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Police arrested two dacoit gangs and arrested their five active members during the last 24 hours.

Police said here on Thursday, Peoples Colony raiding team nabbed two outlaws-- Farman and Ali from Yasrab Colony,while Khurrianwala police held Awais alias Sultan, Adnan Masih of 203-RB and Nadeem Masih of Nankana.

They were arrested from Chak no.194-RB.

Police recovered five pistols, cash, cell phones and motorcycles from their possession.

Separate cases were registered ,while further investigation was underway.