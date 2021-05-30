UrduPoint.com
Five Outlaws Held, Drug Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five outlaws and recovered 920 grams of hashish, 02 pistols of 30 bore with ammunition and 01 magazine with 9mm from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police seized 420 grams of drugs from Atif while R.A Bazzar police seized 500 grams of drugs from Shakeel Masih.

Similarly, Civil Lines Police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Hammad Khan an same police recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from Saif Khan.

Westridge police recovered 1 magazine of 9mm with ammunition from Saqib Hameed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police teams adding that strict action should be taken against anti social elements.

