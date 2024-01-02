Five outlaws held; drugs, arms recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested five accused of recovering 1978 drugs and illegal weapons along with ammunition from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against criminal elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Iftekhar Ali Shah.

As part of such actions, a team of City police Station led by SHO Rehmat Khan arrested accused Hameed Ullah with one pistol along with 10 cartridges, accused Shumal with 230 grams of Ice drug, accused Sajid Anwar with 98 grams of heroin and accused Fawad with 510-gram hashish.

Likewise, the Gomal police station team led by SHO Nasrullah Khan, after receiving information about the presence of accused drug dealer Ameer Gul in the Urdu-Klay graveyard, conducted a raid in that area.

The accused managed to escape after seeing a police party however the police recovered 380 grams of heroin from there.

Similarly, a team of Jandola police station led by SHO Ishaq Khan raided the house of absconder Barkat Ullah who is wanted to police in a murder case. The said absconder was not present at home however the police recovered a pistol from there.

DPO Iftekhar Ali Shah appreciated the performance of the district police and directed them to utilize all available resources to eradicate all types of crimes from society.