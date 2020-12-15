UrduPoint.com
Five Outlaws Held For Dealing In "Kala Pathar"

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Five outlaws held for dealing in

Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest five outlaws for dealing in Blackstone (Kala-Pathar), here in limits Mahmoodkot police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest five outlaws for dealing in Blackstone (Kala-Pathar), here in limits Mahmoodkot police station.

According to official sources, Blackstone is used for colouring hairs.

However, the government had banned its sale as it is one of the major cause of suicide in the region. Mahmoodkot Police managed to arrest five dealers namely Muhammad Ejaz, Waseem, Muhammad Usman, Ghulam Mustufa, and Ameera Hamza. The police recovered huge quantity of blackstone in cartons (boxes). Separate cases were registered against the outlaws.

