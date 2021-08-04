Five outlaws held for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered four 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered four 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Airport, Chontra and Gunjmandi police, on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched crackdown and arrested five persons namely Shoukat Sohail, Ghulam Qadoos, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Taj and Zahir Shah and recovered four 30 bore pistols and a Kalashnikov with ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars, he said and informed that separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.