Five outlaws held, gold ornaments, 11 bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted two gangs of criminals and recovered gold ornaments, looted items and 11 stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said Thursday.

He said that two special investigation teams were constituted under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Ali to curb activities of criminals in the area. One of the team succeeded to arrest Bahadur and Farooq who confessed their involvement in theft activities in posh sectors of Islamabad.

Another team also apprehended Faizan, Talha, Shakir and recovered 11 stolen bikes lifted from the parking areas of public places.

Case have been registered against these arrested persons.Further investigation is underway from them.

While reviewing the performance of CIA, police spokesman said that DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.