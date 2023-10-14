Five outlaws held; illegal arms, drugs recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Tank police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended five outlaws from various areas of the city recovering drugs and illegal arms with ammunition from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah, the police have intensified their crackdown on criminals in order to ensure law and order in the city and implementation over the Section-144 imposed by the district administration.

He said a team of Gomal police station led by SHO Asghar Wazir arrested two outlaws namely Sher Zaman and Muhammad Wali during different actions. The police also recovered two Repeaters, one rifle, one pistol and 106 cartridges from them.

Similarly, the Gul-e-Imam police station team led by SHO Rehmat Khan arrested two accused namely Sadam and Azmat Khan during search and strike operation conducted to ensure law and order during the ongoing anti-polio campaign. The police also recovered illegal arms including two rifles along with 15 cartridges from them.

Likewise, a team of Jandola police station led by SHO Noor Aslam Khan arrested an alleged drug dealer named Muhammad Usman recovering 690 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt