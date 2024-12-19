Five Outlaws Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Police on Thursday nabbed five criminals during raid in various localities and recovered contraband from their possession.
The accused were identified as Tahir, Kamran, Waheed,Ghafoor and Nouman.
The team also recovered 2 kg hashish, 1 kg opium, three guns and four pistols from them.
Further investigation was underway.
