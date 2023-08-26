Five Outlaws Netted
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested five alleged drug-traffickers on Saturday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
According to a spokesperson, the Factory Area and Tarkhanawala police stations teams conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Rashid, Ikraam, Imran, Hussain and Tanveer.
The police also recovered 2.62-kg hashish, 40 litres of liquor and three pistols from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.