Five outlaws netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested five alleged drug-traffickers on Saturday and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, the Factory Area and Tarkhanawala police stations teams conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Rashid, Ikraam, Imran, Hussain and Tanveer.

The police also recovered 2.62-kg hashish, 40 litres of liquor and three pistols from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.