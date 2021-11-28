Five outlaws netted, drugs,liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Waris Khan police arrested Abbas Khan and recovered 120 gram charas from his possession while cantt police recovered 5 liters of liquor from Tanveer Masih and same quantity of liquor from Munawar Babar.

Similarly, Race Course police recovered 04 liters of liquor from Muhammad Riaz and 03 liters of liquor from Osama.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements. CPO made it clear that operations against criminal must be continued.