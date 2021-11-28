UrduPoint.com

Five Outlaws Netted, Drugs,liquor Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

Five outlaws netted, drugs,liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five outlaws and recovered drugs, liquor and valuables from their possession, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Waris Khan police arrested Abbas Khan and recovered 120 gram charas from his possession while cantt police recovered 5 liters of liquor from Tanveer Masih and same quantity of liquor from Munawar Babar.

Similarly, Race Course police recovered 04 liters of liquor from Muhammad Riaz and 03 liters of liquor from Osama.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements. CPO made it clear that operations against criminal must be continued.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress Same Criminals Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

36 minutes ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

51 minutes ago
 FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamenta ..

FNC participates in IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians in Madrid

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries ..

UAE announces 60 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 &#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;S ..

&#039;National Programme for Coders&#039;, &#039;Snap&#039; to empower Emirati s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition o ..

UAE, China sign Memorandum of Mutual Recognition of Economic Operator

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.