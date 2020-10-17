UrduPoint.com
Five Outlaws, Two Drug Pushers Held For Supplying Narcotics At Educational Institutions

Islamabad Police on Saturday nabbed seven outlaws including two drug pushers supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered heroin ,hashish and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that crackdown is underway against drug pushers in Islamabad and both officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

According to details, a team of Karachi Company police station nabbed two drug pushers identified as Awais, Majid Ali while 1.125 kilogram heroin and 170 gram hashish was recovered from their possession. During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in supplying drugs at various educational institutions, while further investigation is underway from them. Police team also arrested accused Khurram Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Meanwhile, DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station Sub-Inspector Alamgeer Khan, Sub-Inspector Aabir Abbas along with others officials nabbed a drug peddler namely Raees Mehmood and recovered 2.735 kilogram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Waheed Iqbal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police arrested accused Tanzeel and recovered fake document of car from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested an Afghan national Kareem residing illegally in country. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further Investigation is underway.

DIG slamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers. He said that strict actions should be ensured against drug mafia as they put the future of youth at stake.

