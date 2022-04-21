UrduPoint.com

Five Outstanding Researchers To Be Selected For Women In Science International Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 02:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Five outstanding scientific researchers in the fields of Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science will be selected for the `L'oreal UNESCO for Women in Science International Awards 2023 Edition'.

Created in 1998, the L'Oral-UNESCO for Women in Science International Awards recognize and support eminent women in science throughout the world.

According to an official, each year, five Laureates are recognized for their contributions to the advancement of science, in Life Sciences or Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science in alternating years.

The 2023 edition of the International Awards will designate five outstanding scientific researchers in the field of Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science, working in the following regions including Africa and the Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean and North America.

One candidate will be selected for each of the five regions, the determining factor being the place of work for at least 5 years, not the nationality of the candidate. Each of the five Laureates will receive an Award of �100,000. The last date for submitting the nominations is May 31.

About the eligibility criteria, the official revealed that the candidate must be recognized for her scientific excellence by the international scientific community, actively involved in scientific research and work in any of the scientific field in the required domains.

The selection of the candidates depends on their outstanding contribution to the advancement of science, the impact of their research on the current state of the relevant scientific field (number, quality and impact of publications, conference presentations, patents), the recognition of the candidate by peers within her discipline through publications, the recognition of the candidate's commitments to education, teaching activities, mentoring and/or to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals more broadly.

The nominations scientists around the world are invited to nominate candidates for the L'Or�al-UNESCO for Women in Science International Awards. To be considered eligible, it is necessary to be nominated by an eminent scientist. Self-nominations are not eligible, nor nominations from immediate family members while teams are not eligible for nomination.

Qualified nominators may be heads of university or scientific institutions, members of academies of science, holders of research Chairs, Full professors, Former Laureates of the For Women in Science International Awards, at a minimum holder of a PhD in Science, the official conveyed.

Nominations can only be submitted electronically till May 31 through the online dedicated platform: https://www.forwomeninscience.com/ and must be written in English.

