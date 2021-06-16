Five PAF officers promoted as Air Vice Marshal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has promoted five Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

The promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq, said a PAF media release.

Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991.

During his career, he has served as Director Quality Control and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Airworthiness Certification Authority) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991.

During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He has also served as Commandant Combat Support, PAF Airmen academy Korangi Creek, Karachi. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ajmal Khan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991. During his career, he has served as Director Crypto Research & Development Centre at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Commandant, College of Aeronautical Engineering, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1992. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).