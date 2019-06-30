UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Pak Players To Feature In Borneo Junior Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Five Pak players to feature in Borneo Junior Open

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Five Pakistani players will feature in the Borneo Junior Open, scheduled to be held in Malaysia from July 2–6.

The players are being sent for the event as part of Pakistan Squash Federation's (PSF) plan for juniors' development programme, the spokesman of PSF said in a statement on Sunday.

Naveed Rehman will vie in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan in U-17, M. Hanif and Humam Ahmed in U-15 category.

Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal, Game Development Officer of PSF would accompany the players as manager during the tournament.

After playing the tournament, these players would proceed to Penang on July 7 to feature in Penang Junior Open, taking place from July 9 to 14 July.

In addition to above players, Anas Ali Shah (U-15), Saboor Khan (U-13) and Abdullah Nawaz (U-13) would also join them along with Coach Muhammad Yasin during Penang Junior in Malaysia on the given dates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Malaysia July Sunday Event From Coach

Recent Stories

Climate change knows no borders, and neither shoul ..

31 minutes ago

DHA to strengthen partnership with Canadian health ..

31 minutes ago

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

2 hours ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.