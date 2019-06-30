Five Pak players to feature in Borneo Junior Open

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Five Pakistani players will feature in the Borneo Junior Open, scheduled to be held in Malaysia from July 2–6.

The players are being sent for the event as part of Pakistan Squash Federation's (PSF) plan for juniors' development programme, the spokesman of PSF said in a statement on Sunday.

Naveed Rehman will vie in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan in U-17, M. Hanif and Humam Ahmed in U-15 category.

Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal, Game Development Officer of PSF would accompany the players as manager during the tournament.

After playing the tournament, these players would proceed to Penang on July 7 to feature in Penang Junior Open, taking place from July 9 to 14 July.

In addition to above players, Anas Ali Shah (U-15), Saboor Khan (U-13) and Abdullah Nawaz (U-13) would also join them along with Coach Muhammad Yasin during Penang Junior in Malaysia on the given dates.