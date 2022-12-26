Five Pakistani Military Killed by IED Explosion in Balochistan Province - Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Five Pakistani military have died as a result of a detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the country's southwestern Balochistan province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistani armed forces said on Sunday.

"Today, an IED exploded close to the leading party.

Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism," the ISPR said in a statement.

The explosion occurred in Kahan area of Balochistan, where a counterterrorism operation has been taking place since Saturday, the statement read.

It added that an operation to apprehend the perpetrators was underway.