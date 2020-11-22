Five Pakistani scientists of UoH among Top 2% scientists of World

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::Five scientists led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani from the University of Haripur are ranked among the top two percent scientists of the world in a list compiled by the prestigious Stanford University, USA recently.

The list classified the scientists based on career-long citation impact until the end of 2019 and also for the single year (2019). According to the report, 81 Pakistani scientists have been ranked in the top 2% scientists world-wide for their career-long citation impact while citation impact in a single year includes 243 Pakistani scientists among the top 2% scientists.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Gilani is the ONLY serving VC in Pakistan who has appeared in this list and who has been conferred three civil awards including Hilal-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan. Another scientist of the UoH, Dr. Khalid Zaman has been ranked among 70 scientists from Pakistan.

Based on single year citation impact, three newly appointed faculty members from the UoH namely Dr. Shah Fahd, Dr. Hashim, and Dr. Mohammed Farooq is also ranked in the top 2% researchers in the world. Prof. Anwar Gilani's career is that of a distinguished Pharmacologist, combining novel discoveries and distinctive mentorship roles, who won merit scholarship from Primary school to PhD.

He obtained his Ph.D (1985) from the University of Sydney and joined the Aga Khan University in 1986 as a Senior Instructor and rose to full Professor in 1997, where he occupied multiple leadership positions before occupying external administrative positions.

He served at the Mekelle University, Ethiopia as Tandem Dean, College of Health Sciences for a couple of years (Jan 2013 to Dec 2014) followed by taking up national level leadership positions (Chairman, Pakistan Council for Science and Technology, 2015-2018).

Prof. Gilani currently holds the position of Vice Chancellor, the University of Haripur, Pakistan and also holds the title of HEC Distinguished National Professor. Prof. Gilani has to his credit co-editorship of two WHO Books on Essential Medicine, around 500 articles, 20,000 citations and an H-index of 76 (based on Google scholar report).

He supervised research of 20 Ph.D graduates, is a Member, Editorial Boards of 12 international journals and invited/plenary speaker at 80 international Symposia. He has been an adviser to WHO on Essential Medicine and International Foundation for Science.

Prof. Gilani occupied and maintained the first national ranking in Pharmaceutical Sciences and won several national and international awards including three civil awards by the President of Pakistan (Pride of Performance, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz).

He also won Salam prize in Biology by TWAS, Italy, Ibn-Al-Haytham Prize in Science and the Aga Hassan Abdi Gold Medals by Pakistan academy of Science, Boehringer International Research Award, Germany, Life-Time Academic Achievements Award by the Government of Pakistan and Dr.

ZA Hashmi Gold Medal by Pakistan Science Foundation. He is a Fellow, Pakistan Academy of Science and also the Fellow of TWAS – The World Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Hashim is working as Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Graduate Program in Department of Pure and Applied Mathematics at University of Haripur since July 2020. Previously, he had worked as Assistant Professor at Riphah International University Islamabad and as Lecturer in Higher Education Department KP. He is co-author of about 40 research articles published in world's well-reputed impact factor journals with a cumulative impact factor around 130. His work has been cited by 690 times in different research articles Dr Shah Fahad: Dr Shah Fahad is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy, the University of Haripur, KP, Pakistan. He obtained his PhD in Agronomy from Huazhong Agriculture University, China, in 2015. After doing his postdoctoral research in Agronomy at the Huazhong Agriculture University (2015–17), he accepted the position of Assistant Professor at the University of Haripur.

He has published over 260 peer-reviewed papers (Impact Factor 710.23) with more than 230 research and 30 review articles, on important aspects of climate change, plant physiology and breeding, plant nutrition, plant stress responses and tolerance mechanisms, and exogenous chemical priming-induced abiotic stress tolerance.

Dr. Muhammad Farooq is working as Assistant Professor in Department of Pure and Applied Mathematics, the University of Haripur, KP. He completed his early education from district Lakki Marwat.

Further, he completed his M.Sc., M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. His field of doctoral research is fluid mechanics. He has published 85 research articles in well-reputed international journals having cumulative impact factor 206.614.

The work of Dr. Farooq has been cited 4085 times. He is the recipient of Research Productivity Award by Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) in the years 2016 and 2017 in the field of mathematics. Total 32 MPhil and 02 Ph.D students have completed their degrees under his supervision.

Dr Khalid Zaman is working as Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Social & Management Sciences, Department of Economics, the University of Haripur, Pakistan.

Previously he has served COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Abbottabad campus and the University of Wah, Wah Cantt. He has published more than 300 international and national peer-reviewed publications with a cumulative impact factor reaching to 400. The number of citations came to 8000 approximately. His research interests include development economics, environmental economics, energy economics, and time series econometrics.