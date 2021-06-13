UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Pakistani Students Awarded Scholarship To Study In Japan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Five Pakistani students awarded scholarship to Study in Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Knowledge Platform, a leading EdTech organization in Pakistan, on Sunday selected five brilliant students for scholarship program in Japan, from a total of 5,000 applicants across Pakistan after a rigorous evaluation process.

Partnered with AFS Intercultural Programs, the Knowledge Platform offers a fully funded scholarship program sponsored by the Government of Japan under the Kakehashi cultural exchange program for Pakistani students.

Ten other brilliant Pakistani students from the previous cohorts successfully completed the scholarship program in Japan and returned to Pakistan.

This scholarship program is a unique and exciting learning opportunity for Pakistani students aged between 14 to 17 years.

The selected students will attend regular school in Japan, as well as participate in co-curricular activities, such as arts and crafts and sports. They will also get an opportunity to interact with Japanese students and learn the Japanese language. This additional skill will help them communicate more effectively with the Japanese people.

Japan will be hosting these five students hailing from different cities of Pakistan. These students will travel to Japan in August 2021 and return to Pakistan in March 2022.

Knowledge Platform's CEO, Talhah Munir Khan, said, we feel immensely gratified to be investing in the future of Pakistan. Here, in Pakistan, we have the most talented and brilliant children, he said and added that it was a pleasure to be helping the youth of the country, so that they could showcase and exhibit their talent and skills in the global village, thus contributing to the country's pride and honour. He told that the Knowledge Platform would work with full dedication and zeal to accomplish the dreams of our ambitious kids and added, we are grateful to the AFS Intercultural Program for making this scholarship program a great initiative towards a progressive Pakistan.

Knowledge Platform will be announcing the Kakehashi cultural exchange program scholarship for 2022 by the end of 2021, he also told.

