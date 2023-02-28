UrduPoint.com

Five Pakistanis Lost Lives In Two Boat Wreck Incidents Near Italy, Libya: FO Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Five Pakistanis lost lives in two boat wreck incidents near Italy, Libya: FO spokesperson

At least five Pakistanis were among the people who lost their lives in two different capsized boat incidents off Southern Italy and Libya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five Pakistanis were among the people who lost their lives in two different capsized boat incidents off Southern Italy and Libya.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, on her Twitter handle, on Tuesday announced that they could confirm with great sorrow that two Pakistanis had lost their lives in the tragic incident of a boat capsized off the coast of Italy, as identified by their families.

"However, another Pakistani national has Alhamdulillah been found among survivors the in same incident, bringing total Pakistani survivors to 17," she further posted.

The spokesperson said the Embassy of Pakistan in Italy remained engaged with the authorities to assist in the matter.

The embassy officials had met survivors and were in contact with the Italian authorities as well, she further added in her tweet.

While in a related tweet, she posted that in an earlier, separate tragic incident, three Pakistani nationals perished in a boat wreck near Benghazi, Libya.

The Pakistan embassy in Libya was facilitating the process of transportation of the mortal remains to Pakistan, she added.

According to BBC at least 63 migrants were confirmed to have died, with 12 children including a baby said to be among the victims after the vessel, thought to have carried some 200 people, broke apart while trying to land near Crotone, Italy on February 26.

On board, there were people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Iran, the report claimed.

More than 170 migrants were estimated to have been aboard the ship, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration said in a joint statement.

Among them were children and entire families with most of the passengers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia, the report said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Afghanistan United Nations Syria Iran Twitter Iraq Died Crotone Same Italy Libya February From Refugee

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

26 minutes ago
 India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Fina ..

India's GDP Growth to Fall to 7% in 2022-2023 Financial Year - Statistics Minist ..

23 minutes ago
 Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoni ..

Iran schoolgirls treated after new mystery poisoning

23 minutes ago
 Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's rating to Caa3

43 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), At ..

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Attaullah Tarar stresses for pol ..

23 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Genera ..

Ukraine Has 'At Times' Asked US for 128 4th Generation Fighter Jets - Pentagon O ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.