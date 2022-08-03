UrduPoint.com

Five Parking Stand Contractors Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :District administration has arrested five contractors of illegal parking stands for charging extra fee from citizens during a crackdown launched across the city on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with officers of Municipal Corporation visited different parking stands at different places of the city including Shahbaz Sharif Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

The officers arrested five contractors for running illegal parking stands and charging extra fee from the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that cases had been registered against the contractors adding that no one would be allowed to charge extra fee from citizens. He said that crackdown would continue against illegal parking stands and strict action would be taken over violations.

