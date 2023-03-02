UrduPoint.com

Five Parking Stands Sealed, Contractors Booked

Published March 02, 2023

Five parking stands sealed, contractors booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :District administration has sealed five illegal parking stands and registered FIRs against the contractors during a crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak, the Metropolitan Corporation under the supervision of Inspector Enforcement Javed Anwar launched a crackdown against illegal parking stands.

The team sealed five parking stands set up at Nandla Chowk, Chungi No 1, Couple Marriage Hall, Pull Wasil and Pull Bararan. The team also registered FIRs against the contractors of these illegal parking stands.

Speaking on the occasion, Enforcement Inspector Javed Anwar said that the commissioner has directed a zero-tolerance policy against illegal parking stands adding that the crackdown would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.

